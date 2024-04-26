This week we continue our story of little Ottie Powell. Ottie had gone with the older boys to search for kindling wood for their teacher, Miss Gilbert. Everyone had returned but Ottie. Now, everyone from round about the area is searching the densely wooded area of the mountains behind the one-room schoolhouse.

The ladies are trying to comfort Ottie’s mom and Miss Gilbert, Ottie’s teacher is beside herself with guilt. The evening is getting late and darkness begins to cover the mountain. Now there are close to fifteen hundred people searching the mountains. Lanterns can be seen going back and forth across the mountainside.

Mrs. Powell begins to express terrible thoughts concerning the cold and the wild animals. She begins to sob uncontrollably. The same thing seems to be on all the other mothers’ minds as well. They remember a few years ago when Johnnie Alexander had lost his way on the mountain. They had found him a week later after he had fallen off one of the treacherous cliffs that cover the mountain. Johnnie was much older than Ottie. People entered the schoolhouse to kneel and pray for Ottie’s safe recovery.

As darkness consumed the mountain, the search was called off until morning. As soon as there was light, Rev. Powell was back on the mountain hunting for Ottie. People from all over the mountains and valleys came to help search. They hunted for two weeks but no sign of Ottie was found. Many speculated that a bear or wild cat had taken him. Mrs. Powell could not be consoled and was taken to her sick bed.

Time went on but Rev. Powell kept on searching. He was pretty sure by now that they would never find his little Ottie alive. Yet, he just had to know. He broadened his search never dreaming that little Ottie’s legs would take him that high on the mountain. Still no Ottie. Winter set in and the snow was deep. It was a long cold winter. Things seem to return to normal except for the Powell family. Mrs. Powell still insisted that a place be set at the table for Ottie. Every time the door opened; she would look as if she were going to see her little Ottie pop through the door with that big smile on his face.

Spring came late that next year, but as soon as he was able Rev. Powell was back on the mountain looking again. One day he stopped in his tracks and prayed. He asked God if He could please let him know where his son could be found. The next day was Sunday, April 5, and some older boys were traveling the Old Bear Path that went across the Blue Ridge Mountains from Amherst County to Rockbridge County. They had traveled that trail many times. The trail crossed the high peaks known as the Bluff and wound around the mountainside until it was finally lost in the great forest on the western slope. Today, however, their dog had gone ahead of them and was barking at something at the top of the peak. So, instead of going around the peak, they decided to go up the peak. Upon reaching the top, they saw little Ottie lying there wedged between a tree and a rock. They could hardly believe their eyes. Two of the boys decided to stay with the body and the other two made their way down the trail to the schoolhouse

where Sunday services were being held. It was a seven-mile hike. They quickly informed those in attendance. Rev. Powell and a group of men began to make their way toward Old Bear Path. About an hour later they reached the body of little Ottie. As this group of strong men gathered around little Ottie’s body they began to weep. Rev. Powell thanked God for letting them find his little boy. One man handed him a blanket and Rev. Powell covered little Ottie and carried him down the mountain.

Everyone was amazed that Ottie was able to have climbed to such an altitude. From this peak, the towns of Lexington, Glasgow and Amherst could be seen. His little body seemed to be unharmed. He still had on his little brown hat covering his head. It was surmised that he probably died the first night due to the freezing temperatures. Ottie was buried the next day in the Tower Hill graveyard. Mrs. Powell died a few months later many said of a broken heart. The community was never the same. Miss Nannie Gilbert resigned from her position and left the teaching profession. Some say she went to stay with relatives who lived in Iowa. Little Ottie, is gone. It has now been over 130 years since his death but still, our hearts are touched by the loss of this sweet little boy.