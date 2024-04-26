The following article is written by Ted Wiseman, Perry County Educator.

During winter, sacrifice grazing lots serve as vital spaces for livestock, protecting primary pastures from overgrazing and erosion. However, these areas often struggle with mud accumulation due to heavy rainfall and trampling. Tackling these issues is important for both animal welfare and environmental concerns. Every operation has its own unique challenges, but there are some common strategies for renovating sacrifice grazing lots to effectively mitigate winter mud problems.

Before conducting any renovation strategies, it’s essential to understand the root causes of mud problems. Some factors are within our control, while others such as weather are not. Studies emphasize the importance of evaluating soil composition, drainage patterns, and livestock behavior to develop targeted solutions. Taking the time to look big picture can provide valuable insights into the underlying causes of mud accumulation, guiding the selection of appropriate renovation techniques.

Good drainage is key to tackling mud issues in sacrifice grazing lots. Tailoring drainage systems to fit your specific site is crucial. Techniques such as installing French drains, shaping the land to encourage runoff, or using permeable surfaces to help water soak in better can all make a big difference. By improving drainage, we can divert excess water away from high-traffic spots, reducing mud buildup, and keeping our soil and plants healthier.

Surface modifications are essential for producers looking to minimize mud accumulation and enhance the resilience of their sacrifice grazing lots. Utilizing a variety of surface materials and advanced management practices is key. Options such as strategically placing gravel, crushed rock, or geotextile fabrics in high-traffic areas provide stable footing for livestock, preventing soil compaction. Rotational grazing or sacrifice paddock rotation can help evenly distributing grazing pressure. This approach effectively reduces mud formation and encourages vegetative growth.

Promoting vegetative cover is vital for stabilizing soil and minimizing mud problems in sacrifice grazing lots. Studies have shown the importance of implementing pasture management practices conducive to grass growth and root development, such as overseeding with resilient grass species like perennial ryegrass, tall fescue, or including some annuals. Additionally, controlling weed infestations and incorporating rest periods for forage regrowth are essential practices. By increasing vegetative cover with these recommended species, soil erosion is mitigated, reducing mud formation, and enhancing overall grazing lot health.

Transforming sacrifice grazing lots into functional and productive areas requires multiple approaches. By considering options for managing sacrifice lots, improving drainage, implementing surface modifications, and promoting vegetative cover, landowners and managers can effectively reduce mud issues and ensure the long-term health and productivity

of their grazing operations. Dealing with mud issues and weather extremes is an ongoing, year-long process and that will require continuous improvement.

For any agriculture or natural resources questions or concerns, please contact the OSU Extension office at (937) 544-2339 or email stoneking.24@osu.edu.

We have Victory Garden Seeds available! The Adams County Extension Office as well as the county libraries have seed packets available for free, on a first come first serve basis. The packet includes carrot, lettuce, cucumber, and sunflower seeds. Stop by the extension office or your local library to obtain seeds.

Upcoming Events:

• May 1- Pesticide Exams will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Career and Tech Center located at 175 Lloyd Rd, West Union, OH 45693.

• May 8- Container Gardening at the North Adams Library from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. For those with limited space, limited mobility, or who don’t need a larger garden, container gardening can be a great option. Join us at this program to learn how to grow using containers.

• Backyard Fruit Production Series- Interested in growing your own fruit, but don’t know where to start? Join OSU Extension for this free event. Workshops are free, but registration is required. Call the office or email me to register. These workshops are from 5:30 -7 p.m. at 215 N. Cross Street West Union, OH 45693.

• May 16- Apple Tree Production- Learn what varieties work best in our area, where and how to plant apple trees, and how to provide care and maintenance to your trees.

• May 23- Growing Brambles & Blueberries- Learn what varieties work best in our area, how to plant bushes, and how to care for your blackberries, raspberries, and/or blueberries.

• May 30- Fruit Tree Production- Peaches, Plums, Pears, and Cherries: Learn what varieties to plant, how to plant and care for your fruit trees.