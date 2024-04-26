By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was a long and seemingly smooth meeting for the Manchester Village Council on Tuesday, April 16.

At 7:07 p.m., Mayor B.J. Goodwin called the meeting to order and all council members were present. Following a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance, the Council unanimously approved the regular meeting minutes from March 19, 2024, and the special meeting minutes from April 3, 2024.

During the call to the public, Owen Applegate announced sign-ups for the community gardens, where garden beds are shared among participants. Matt Blythe asked what the Council planned to do about the drainage program on East 7th Street. Street Commissioner Anthony Raines addressed the issue and scope of the problem. A lengthy discussion ensued regarding funding and the significant repairs needed.

