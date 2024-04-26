The Kory Franklin “Redneck Run” returns to the Manchester riverfront on Saturday, May 11.

The 5K Run/Walk honors the memory of former Manchester student Kory Franklin and provides money for scholarships given to deserving Manchester students.

Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m., at Front and Pike Streets in Manchester. The entry fee is $15 and advance registration guarantees a race t-shirt. The top two overall male/female runners in each category will be awarded medals.

The categories include: Runner- 14 and under, 15-18, 19-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and 60 and over; Walkers- Under 40 and 40 and over.

For more information or to pre-register, call Vic Bowman at (937) 549-3691 or you can mail/deliver entries and checks to Kory Franklin Scholarship Fund, c/o Jason Franklin, 466 Heidi Ridge, West Union, OH 45693.