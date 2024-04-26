Judy Carol Call, 80 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024 at the Mercy Hospital Anderson in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Judy was born on May 28, 1943, in Adams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Lorenzo) DeAtley. Judy worked as a bartender. She belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary in Manchester, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Orin Call, who passed away on August 2, 1996; her son, Paul Gorman; and six sisters. Judy is survived by her sons, Steven (Kathy) DeAtley of Lawshe, Wes (Cynthia) Gorman of Monroe and Brian (Jeannie) Gorman of Flemingsburg, Kentucky. She also leaves her brother, John (Louise) DeAtley of Bethel; and her sister, Evelyn Shoemaker of Peebles. Judy will be missed by her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation on Friday, April 26, 2024, beginning at 1 p.m.,\ at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.