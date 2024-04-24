By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was finally an evening with weather suited for a track meet and a pair of Peebles lady Indians made the most if it. Competing in the Hillsboro 62 Classics Diner Invitational, Peebles seniors Payton Johnson and Samantha Seas racked up some impressive results.

Johnson was the invite’s champion in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes, setting a new school and meet record in the 100M, eclipsing her own school record. On Friday night, Johnson ran the 100 in 12.54, continuing to etch her name in the PHS record books.

Seas was the invitational champion in the 1600 meter run, breaking the met record which was held by her sister Jenny.

Both these outstanding student/athletes will be on the track numerous times in the next few weeks, including the Adams County Meet at Manchester on April 29 and the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Meet on May 10, also hosted by Manchester.