Students enrolled, or planning to enroll, at Southern State Community College for Summer and/or Fall Semester can benefit from various financial resources to help offset the cost of a college education.

While the FAFSA remains a valuable resource for many students, Southern State recognizes that scholarships can offer additional benefits and flexibility in financing higher education. By leveraging scholarships, students can potentially reduce their reliance on loans and explore funding options tailored to their unique strengths and achievements.

Southern State awards nearly 100 Trustee and Foundation scholarships each year. Students only need to complete one scholarship application, which could qualify them for multiple awards.

Scholarships are available to both transfer students and those intending to pursue a degree leading to immediate employment. Students enrolled in the College Credit Plus program are not eligible.

“We believe that scholarships present a valuable avenue for students to finance their education while minimizing debt,” said Southern State Financial Aid Director Jaime Simmons. “By encouraging students to explore scholarship opportunities, we aim to empower them to make informed decisions about financing their education.”

To learn more about scholarship opportunities at Southern State and how to apply, students are encouraged to visit https://www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml or contact the Financial Aid Office at 800.628.7722, Ext. 2515.

Summer Semester begins May 20 and Fall Semester begins August 26 – Connect with us today.