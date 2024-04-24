Bengals Draft 2024

Cincinnati suffered through an injury riddled 2023 campaign finishing with a 9-8 record. There were few bright spots in a season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. Now what?

The squad still has some holes to fill but did a nice job correcting past mistakes via free agency. They added ball-hawking safety Geno Stone who will take the spot of disappointing former first round pick Dax Hill. Vonn Bell returns this season and at the very least will add leadership to a position that was one of the worst in the entire league in 2023. The loss of defensive tackle DJ Reader will hurt but the addition of Sheldon Rankins will upgrade their interior pass rush.There is still concern regarding stopping the run game. The AFC North is still a heavy run division in a league that is pass-happy.

On offense, the same question remains that never seems to be addressed– can the offensive line protect Joe Burrow? – to be determined. The addition of mammoth tackle Trent Brown should help. Overall, the front office has not shown the ability to evaluate o-linemen via the draft nor free agency or is it o-line coach Frank Pollack simply cannot develop them – most likely a combination of the two. They traded fan favorite Joe Mixon to the Texans, replacing him with the free agent signing of Zack Moss. Moss will add more pop to the run game and is much better in pass protection. Tee Higgins is with the team due to being slapped with the franchise tag but reportedly wants traded. The most likely scenario is Higgins plays for the 2024 Bengals then departs. Old wily vet Tyler Boyd is still on the market but unlikely to return. The signing of tight end Mike Gesicki is an under the radar move that could pay huge dividends.

On to the draft:

The Bengals have taken to the strategy of drafting players that will replace future departures. While on paper this seems logical, for a team with championship aspirations it does not improve the team (see Dax Hill, see Myles Murphy last season). In this draft they must select players who make a difference in 2024! The good news is star quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be fully healthy while getting bigger, stronger and faster. Number 9 is poised to lead this team to a championship.

First Round options:

Their first pick is at 18. Personally, like many other pundits and fans, I would love to see Brock Bowers in the orange and black. It is highly unlikely the former Georgia star will fall to them. Historically, the Bengals are very conservative in the draft which means a trade up is unlikely. With that said, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy is a penetrating force that can cause havoc in the pass game and disrupt the run game. Similarly, underrated Jer’Zhan Newton from Illinois is a super quick tackle who can dominate the A-gap. They will certainly consider offensive tackle in what appears to be a pretty strong class. Joe Alt and Olumuyiwa Fashanu (my top-rated tackle) will likely be gone but Alabama brute JC Latham could fall to them. They may also consider Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga who is an absolute bully in the run game.

Dryden’s Dish: With the assumption Bowers doesn’t fall in their lap,wideout Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU would be a nice addition (the top three receivers will all go in the top ten), but given the depth of the WR class, I would prefer UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu. Providing he has clear medicals from a neck injury several years ago, he is my top-rated edge rusher.

Second Round options:

Under the assumption they do not nab a receiver in the first round, I absolutely love Oregon wideout Tony Franklin. He isn’t getting the coverage of other WRs but he has a shot at being a difference maker. The same goes for South Carolina’s Xavier Legette. He is a physical, over the middle wideout who possesses 4.39 40 speed at 221 lbs with a 40 inch vertical. He lacks experience but has an extremely high ceiling. The Bengals have way too many picks considering the roster makeup znd ideally, they use some later round picks to move up and select a difference maker in the second round. As previously mentioned, this is an unlikely strategy with consideration to their past modus operandi.

Dryden’s Dish: Get Franklin or Legette on this squad!

Third Round selections and beyond:

– Tight End: This position seems to always be a topic of discussion on the Cincinnati sports airwaves. TCU’s Jared Wiley is a huge athletic target who could be a steal at the end of the third round. Wiley will be a steal. Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott is a grinder who can make plays over the middle. Either player would be a nice fit with Burrow. I prefer Wiley but would be happy with either.

– Wide Receiver: Providing they don’t take a wideout in the first two rounds, options include UCF’s Javon Baker. Baker is a fireball who will battle for contested balls, an underrated receiver who could potentially be available in the third round. If I’m in the Bengals war room, I’m pounding the table for UNC’s Devontez Walker, a true home run threat at 6’1” with 4.36 speed and a whopping 40.5” vertical. A later round steal could be found in yet another McCaffrey – Luke who is a converted quarterback now playing slot receiver. He quickly transitioned to the position with plenty of room for growth.

– O-line: West Virginia’s Zach Frazier is a gritty center who could potentially play some guard and be the successor to Ted Karras. Houston’s Patrick Paul is a huge tackle with great measurables who could be a nice find in the third round. Utah’s Sataoa Laumea is a versatile lineman who could turn into a nice player at the guard position.

– Edge: Kansas State’s Austin Booker is another pound the table player for me with tremendous upside as a pass rusher. Penn State’s Adisa Isaac is a high character player with a motor that never stops.

– Linebacker: I wouldn’t just pound the table for Payton Wilson, I would break it into pieces. If healthy, Wilson will be an All-Pro level player in short order. I have a similar admiration for Edgerrin Cooper, a star in the making. Indiana’s Aaron Casey would be a great late round find. He will contribute on special teams and be a nice backup who could potentially develop into a nice reserve.

– Running Back: I love, repeat love, Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright. He has speed to burn and the ability to make people miss in space. They are lacking a big back currently and Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen has the makings of a steal. A huge back with speed, would fit perfectly in the division and be a difference maker in short yardage If they decided to use a pick earlier on a back, Trey Benson or Jonathon Brooks have star potential.

– Secondary: Kentucky’s Andru Phillips is a tough, gritty corner who will contribute out of the gate. Iowa State’s TJ Tampa is a long corner who would be a nice selection in the third – fourth round.

Enjoy it Bengals fans, this is a monumental draft for a team thirsting for a championship.

For the QB gurus – my rankings (can find my draft capsules with more details on X @bengalschiefoh):

1. Caleb Williams

2. Drake Maye

3. JJ McCarthy

4. Bo Nix

5. Jayden Daniels

6. Michael Penix Jr.