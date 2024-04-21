Vonda Lynn Hodge, 62 of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2024 at Adams County Manor in West Union, Ohio. She was a nurse aide at Adams County Hospital. Mrs. Hodge was born October 19, 1961 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Dixie Lynette Scott Fite of Cincinnati, Ohio and the late Lowell L. Gifford. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Amanda Hodge and a brother, Scott Gifford.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Hodge is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Roby Hodge; son, Kristopher Hodge; two grandchildren, Brooke and Austin; five siblings, Daniel Gifford of Covington, Kentucky, Heath Gifford of Florida, Cliff Gifford of Burlington, Kentucky, Christy Carr of Cincinnati, Ohio and Gabriel Gifford of Winlock, Washington. Vonda was a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter. She may be unseen, unheard, always near, always missed and always loved.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The American Heart Association.