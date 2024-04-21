News Release

Do you need help paying for college or specific training? Have you ever been in foster or kinship care? Southern State offers a Foster Short-Term Certificate Program that provides grant funding to assist with education and training expenses associated with college.

Those who have been in the foster system could qualify for grant funding for a short-term certificate from Southern State Community College! This includes Commercial Driver’s License (A), Commercial Driver’s License (B), Basic Peace Officer Training Academy, Quickbooks, Microsoft Office Specialist, CompTIA A+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA CySA+, CompTIA PenTest+, State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA), Real Estate Professional Certification, and more.

In partnership with the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE), this scholarship is being offered to support students who exhibit financial need and are enrolled in a less than one-year program leading to a credential or certification that is considered in-demand or industry-recognized.

This scholarship pays for tuition only and can be awarded in conjunction with federal need-based financial aid fordegree programs.

To be considered for this funding opportunity, the following qualifications must be met:

Applied to Southern State and have met any program-specific admissions requirements and/or prerequisites required for the qualifying program;

Filed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and be Pell eligible or demonstrate additional need based on this application;

Passed (successfully) any prior certifications where funding was used before applying for another round of funds AND paid any outstanding balances with the College;

Completed a short need-based application;

Resides in the state of Ohio and enrolled as an SSCC student not in College Credit Plus (CCP).

Southern State Community College does not issue a degree/certification to students who complete the short-term certifications.

For further information or to apply, please email Amy McClellan at amcclellan@sscc.edu or Robin Tholen at rtholen@sscc.edu.