April is the time of year we pause and reflect on Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention, along with Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention. Child abuse and neglect are preventable, and all communities benefit when children and families are well supported and safe. Community members play a role in ensuring that children have positive experiences and families have the resources they need well before they are in crisis.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is intended to draw attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and impacts every community member of Adams County, and around the world. The goal of SAAM is to raise public awareness about sexual violence, educate communities on how to prevent it and bolster prevention efforts throughout the year.

On Monday, April 8, Adams County Children Services staff and Women Helping Women advocates, alongside members of the Adams County Prosecutor’s office, requested these proclamations be held together by the Adams County Commissioners. Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted. Every nine minutes, that victim is a child. One in nine girls and one in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault at the hands of an adult.

It is important to note that most sexual assaults occur at or near the home, (55%). The lasting effects of child sexual abuse can be devasting to a victim’s mental health. They are both preventable. With your help, we can end child abuse and sexual assault. It takes a village.

For more information, contact Adams County Children Services at (937) 544-2511 or Women Helping Women at (513) 381-5610.