By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Another local student/athlete has made his decision to continue his education and athletic career at the collegiate level. In a ceremony held on March 5 in the North Adams High School gymnasium, Devils’ senior Ethan Taylor signed his letter of intent to become a member of the men’s golf squad at Kentucky Christian University.

“Coach (Tom) Posey was at Buckeye Hills for the league tournament last fall and he talked with me about coming to Kentucky Christian University,” said Taylor. “I kind of put it in the back of my mind for awhile to focus on the rest of the golf season and I wasn’t really thinking about college at that point. But the last couple of weeks I’ve thought about how the ministry sounds great and that’s what I want to do.”

