By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Information from the National Institute on Aging – Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis among older adults. It is also one of the most common causes of physical disability among adults.

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that happens when the tissues that cushion the ends of the bones within the joints break down over time. These changes usually develop slowly and worsen gradually, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling. In some cases, people living with this disease are no longer able to work or perform daily tasks.

There is no way to reverse osteoarthritis, but the symptoms of osteoarthritis can usually be managed with lifestyle changes and medications.

Who is at risk for osteoarthritis? – Anyone can get osteoarthritis, but it is more common as people age. Women are more likely than men to have osteoarthritis, especially after age 50. Other factors that may make it more likely to develop osteoarthritis include:

· Overweight or obesity

· History of injury or surgery to a joint

· Overuse from repetitive movements of the joint

· Joints that do not form correctly

· Family history of osteoarthritis

Each of these risk factors can cause tissues within the joints to break down and lead to osteoarthritis. You can decrease your chances of developing osteoarthritis by changing the risk factors you can control.

Osteoarthritis treatment and pain management — There is no cure for osteoarthritis, therefore, doctors focus on treatments to ease your pain, help you move better, and stop the disease from getting worse. Treatment plans often include:

Exercise. A safe, well-rounded exercise program can reduce joint pain and stiffness and increase flexibility, muscle strength, and endurance. Try stretching and balance exercises as well as low-impact activities such as walking, cycling, swimming, or tai chi.

Weight control. If you are affected by overweight or obesity, managing your weight can reduce stress on the joints, which may reduce pain, prevent more injury, and increase mobility.

Medication. Over-the-counter medications, including oral pain relievers and arthritis creams, can be helpful. Your doctor may also give you a prescription for a pill or inject a medication directly into the joint to reduce inflammation and pain.

Surgery. If other treatments are not helping and the joint damage is extensive, your doctor may suggest surgery. Surgeries that help treat osteoarthritis include osteotomy, which removes a small piece of bone to relieve pressure on the affected joint, and joint-replacement surgery, which removes a part or all of the damaged joint and replaces it with a plastic, metal, or ceramic joint.

Just A Thought: “The mind and body are not separate. What affects one, affects the other.” ~Unknown