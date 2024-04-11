The Adams County Youth Rally for March was held on Sunday, March 10 at the Adams County Christian School.

The winners of the Junior Bible Quiz were: First Place- The Word Church; Second Place- Evergreen Baptist B;Third Place: Evergreen Baptist A

The winners of the Senior Bible Quiz were: First Place- Full Life; Second Place- Evergreen Baptist; Third Place- West Union Christian Union

The winners of the Primary Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist B; Second Place: Evergreen Baptist A; Third Place- West Union Christian Union

The winners of the Junior Sword Drill were:First Place- West Union Christian Union; Second Place- Evergreen Baptist B; Third Place- Evergreen Baptist A

The winners of the Senior Sword Drill were: First Place- East Liberty; Second Place- Full Life; Third Place- Evergreen Baptist

Total attendance for the Rally was 90 and the attendance banner was won by Evergreen Baptist. The banner for highest percent attendance was won by West Union Christian Union Church.

The Adams County Youth Rally for April will be held Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. at the Adams County Christian School.