By Julia McCane-Knox

Ready to dive into a world of learning and creativity with your children? Join us for Storytime on designated days at 11 a.m. as we explore a variety of themes, such as X-Rays, Turtles, Vegetables, Earth Day, and the ABCs. Storytime provides an immersive and creative way for preschoolers to explore and hone essential skills in phonics, math, reading, and art. Plus, every child will receive an Enrichment Kit filled with interactive activities to continue learning at home. Watch your children’s imagination soar at Storytime!

X-Ray Storytime will be on Tuesday, April 16, at the North Adams Library. We will say the “X-Ray Man” rhyme, create a Q-tip chalk x-ray hand, play a matching game, and listen to Jessica’s X-Ray by Clive Dobson. Turtle Storytime will be on Wednesday, April 17, at the Peebles Library. We will sing “5 Little Turtles,” create a turtle craft, learn Tt words using Phonics and American Sign Language, walk like a turtle, and listen to Little Turtle Tries by Michael Dahl.

Vegetables Storytime will be on Wednesday, April 17, at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a green salad craft, and listen to Oliver’s Vegetables by Vivian French. In addition, Earth Day Storytime will be on Thursday, April 18, at the West Union Library. We will sing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” make seed bombs, and listen to Up, Down, and Around by Katherine Ayres.

Discover teen programs at our libraries! We encourage all teens (aged 12 – 18) with an interest in art to attend and participate in the following exciting events! If your children enjoy art and animation, we have the program for them! At our Basics in Animation program at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 16, at the West Union Library, teens will learn about the principles of animation, including squash and stretch, anticipation, and timing, and will also get hands-on experience creating their own simple animations using software tools. Moreover, if your teen prefers mixed-media, they should check out Teen Time from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, April 17, at the North Adams Library. We will explore various art techniques, including collage, painting, printmaking, and so much more! These opportunities will allow teens to express their creativity and learn new skills in fun and safe spaces.

Did you know that we have a variety of snacks available for you and your family to enjoy while visiting the library? If you’re feeling hungry, simply ask our friendly staff at the front desk for a snack. We also provide snacks during our programs, so be sure to join us for some fun and refreshments!

For more information about our exciting library programs, services, and resources, feel free to call any of our branches: West Union Library at 937-544-2591, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, or Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. You can also visit our website at adamscolibrary.org for the latest library news and updates.