Thomas Arthur Fulton, 85 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2024 at his residence.

Tom was born on January 1, 1939, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Carolyn (Gall) Fulton. Tom worked as the District 5 Supervisor for the Ohio Division of Wildlife. He was a member of the Hillsboro Masonic Lodge #38, Ducks Unlimited, and the National Rifle Association. He also owned Fulton’s Used Cars, and he was extremely proud of being a big Trump supporter.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnne (Locke) Fulton, who passed in 1981; and by his second wife, Caroline (Wood) Fulton, who passed in 2017. Tom was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tena Fulton; his brother, Phil Fulton; and a son-in-law, Brian Landrum.

Tom is survived by his son, Jamie (Katie) Barton of Hillsboro; and his daughters, Tammy (Bob) Newland of Sidney, Ohio, Tracey (Doug) Perdue, of Clarksville, Ohio; Fabi (Tate) Taylor, of Grove City; and Sheri (Marc) Duckwall, of Hillsboro. Tom also leaves his brothers, Bob (Libby) Fulton, of Hillsboro; and Glen (Sandy) Fulton, of Peebles; and his sisters, Sally (Gary) McDaniel, of Peebles; and Susie (Wayne) Ross, of Waverly; and his sister-in-law, Sharon Fulton, of Peebles. Tom will be greatly missed by his 13 grandchildren and his 16 great grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Union Hill Church in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held the following morning on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m., also at the Union Hill Church in Peebles. Brian Fulton will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.