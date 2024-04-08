Donald Lester Martin, 88, of McDermott, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born April 28, 1935 in Blue Creek, son of the late Charles and Hildra Hayslip Martin.

Don was a retired maintenance worker for American Electric Power with over 30 years of service and a 1953 Jefferson High School graduate in Adams County.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Miller Martin, December 20 2013; one brother, Charles Martin; two sisters, Burniss Brown and Betty Hobes; and one great-granddaughter, Katelynn Alyse Martin.

Don is survived by his three sons, Donnie (Deanna) Martin of Lucasville, Ronnie (Connie) Martin of Lucasville, and Steve (Cathy) Martin of McDermott; five grandchildren, Rase (Terri) Martin, Britaini (Tyler) Merritt both of Lucasville, Kyle (Stephanie) Martin of Billings, Montana, Chris Martin of Ashland, and Zach Martin of McDermott; five great-grandchildren, Christian (Megan) Martin of West Portsmouth, Tyten and Tegan Merritt of Lucasville, Andrew and Aubrey Martin of Billings, Montana; and great great-grandson Juda Martin of West Portsmouth; and one brother, Larry (Sandra) Martin of Lucasville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with grandson Rase Martin and Mark Bales officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday and an hour before the service Thursday at the funeral home.