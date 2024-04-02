Suspects in custody following double homocide

This home at 209 W. 6th Street in Manchester was the scene of a tragic double homicide on the afternoon of March 28. (Photo by Tim Dever)

Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

There was a collective shock in Manchester, Ohio on Thursday, March 28. At 3:10 p.m., The People’s Defender started getting messages about a shooting in Manchester. The incident occurred in a home on 209 W. 6th Street, Manchester, at approximately 2 p.m. in the afternoon. For the next several hours, texts, calls, and direct messages were exchanged as many grew exceedingly anxious, awaiting confirmation of shooter(s) and victims.

Law enforcement officers were involved in a search that lasted several hours to capture the suspects. At approximately 9:20 p.m., Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers confirmed on Facebook that the suspects were in custody. No names were released at that time as the investigation had been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. On Thursday evening, Steve Irwin with the Ohio BCI made a statement confirming the arrest, but, again, no names were released. On Friday, the crime was verified as a double homicide with a third individual injured and airlifted to the UC Medical Center.

