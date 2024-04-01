Upcoming total solar eclipse will be one of the longest of the 21st century

News Release

Prevent Blindness Ohio is preparing the public to safely experience the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8 with the Prevent Blindness Eclipse + Your Eyes program. The goal of the program is to educate the public on solar eclipses and raise awareness about the dangers of looking directly at the sun during an eclipse. Prevent Blindness Ohio’s Eye Safety Campaign is grateful to its generous sponsors including Walmart, FirstEnergy Foundation and The Andersons. Click here for a complete list of sponsors.

The eclipse on April 8 will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2045. The next total solar eclipse over Ohio will be in 2099. Its path of totality in North America will begin in Mexico and pass through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine before ending in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. However, a partial eclipse will be visible throughout the continental United States.

“This April, everyone in the state of Ohio will be able to view this spectacular astral event – one not to be seen in Ohio again for more than 70 years. Prevent Blindness wants to ensure all eyes are protected while doing so,” said Amy Pulles, President & CEO of Prevent Blindness Ohio. “We encourage everyone to visit our website where they can purchase Prevent Blindness-branded eclipse glasses with proceeds supporting our sight-saving mission, and also access a number of informative eclipse resources.”

Failure to protect the eyes while looking at the sun during a solar eclipse can result in “eclipse blindness” or solar retinopathy, causing damage or destruction to the cells in the retina. As part of its Eclipse + Your Eyes program, Prevent Blindness is offering solar eclipse glasses for purchase that are manufactured to meet the safety guidelines of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 12312-2), with proceeds going to support the organization’s sight-saving programs.

Prevent Blindness and Prevent Blindness Ohio are offering free fact sheets, available in English and Spanish, a free eNewsletter, and other online resources, including:

• An educational video on safe eclipse viewing that features former NASA astronaut Dr. Mike Massimino, retired NASA physicist Dr. Rafat Ansari, and medical retinal specialist Dr. Amy Babiuch from Cleveland Clinic.

• Tips for safely photographing a solar eclipse from astrophotographer and visual storyteller Jon Carmichael.

• Solar eclipse viewing party toolkits as well as children’s eclipse toolkits for families and teachers.

• For educators and parents, the “Preschool and Early Childhood Solar Eclipse Lesson and Book.”

For more information on the Prevent Blindness Eclipse + Your Eyes program, tips for good eye safety practices and where to purchase safety eyewear, visit https://preventblindness.org/solar-eclipse-and-your-eyes/, contact eclipse@PreventBlindness.org or pbohio.org.