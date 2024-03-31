SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Lexy Nixon
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Chris and Shanda Truesdell
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The friendships and lessons learned over four years
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bad practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going undefeated in cheer competitions my sophomore year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Sounds of Freedom”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hsnging out with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Mary Grace Wickerham
FUTURE PLANS:
Become an Ultrasound Tech