SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Lexy Nixon

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Chris and Shanda Truesdell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The friendships and lessons learned over four years

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bad practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going undefeated in cheer competitions my sophomore year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Sounds of Freedom”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hsnging out with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Mary Grace Wickerham

FUTURE PLANS:

Become an Ultrasound Tech