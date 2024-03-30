Submitted News

On Monday, March 18, Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 633 recognized their 2023 Americanism & Government (A & G) winners with a reception at the Post in Seaman.

Each year just before Veterans Day, North Adams students take the American Legion A & G test. Tests are graded by the Legion family and one boy and girl from each grade (10-12) are selected based on their score. Tests are then sent on to the American Legion district. Winners at that level move on to the state level for judging, the essay portion of the test is weighed in decisions beyond the local level. Post 633 also includes 9th graders in testing and recognize them at the Post level.

The boy and girl winners at each grade level are as follows: 9th grade – Zachariah Mofford and Elizabeth Raines; 10th grade – Randall Dunkin and Addison Shupert; 11th grade – Dillon Mahon and Nevaeh Fuson; 12th grade – Logan Shupert and Hailey Brannock.

Post 633 appreciates the students, parents, and grandparents who were able to attend and sincerely appreciate their local students, their familie, and the North Adams staff.