(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1984)

Continuing from last week, “Sharon”, the estate of Dr. Thomas M. Moore, was located on Zane’s Trace a short distance north of Aberdeen. Following the death of Dr. Moore and his wife, the property was inherited by their daughter, Martha Elizabeth. She became the wife of Hugh Power, a prosperous Maysville businessman. For many years the Powers owned and operated a store and hardware store in that Kentucky town. Upon the deaths of Martha and Hugh, “Sharon” passed into the hands of their son, Frederick Moore Power. He was raised in the rambling brick home and grew to love the pastures, woods and croplands of his parents’ farm that nearly stretched to the Ohio River. Frederick was married to Ann Stuard of Covington, Kentucky. For several years the couple made their home in Douglas, territory of Arizona where Frederick was employed as paymaster at the sprawling Copper Queen smelter complex.

In 1914, Frederick and Ann with their seven children returned east and took up residence at “Sharon”, Here they lived for the reminder of their lives with Frederick overseeing the operation of the farm in the capacity of “gentleman farmer.”

In 1946, the old brick home was occupied by Fredrick and Ann’s daughter, Martha and her husband, Thomas W. Eylar. Martha had been born while her parents lived in Arizona but was fortunate enough to grow up at her ancestral home at “Sharon”. She and Tom were married in 1926 and lived the first few years of their marriage in West Union where Tom began editing The People’s Defender in 1933. He was the grandson of the paper’s founder and continued to edit this publication until his death in 1969.

Following her husband’s’ death, Martha continued to make “Sharon” her home until her passing in May of this year. The property continued to remain in the possession of the Power’s descendants, the fifth generation of that family.