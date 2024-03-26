Robert Gene Chandler, age 74 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2024. Robert was born August 2, 1949 in Hamilton County to the late Rawleigh and June (Stidham) Chandler.

Survivors include daughter, Jennifer Chandler of Indiana; brother, Rawleigh Chandler of Indiana; cousins Tina Owens of West Union, Victoria Horsley-Morones of Indiana, Sandy Horsley-Battaglia of Florida and Charles Horsley of Indiana.

Burial will be held Thursday, March 28, 2024 at noon at the Baltimore Pike Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.