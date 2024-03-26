Hands-On Workshop on Plant Propagation at Adams County Training and Business Center

Press Release

The Adams County Training and Business Center is excited to announce, “Let’s Propagate!” – a comprehensive workshop on plant propagation techniques scheduled for Tuesday, April 2nd, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Hosted at the Training and Business Center located at 107 East Walnut Street in West Union. This workshop aims to empower participants with the skills and knowledge to multiply plants successfully. The cost of the class is $19 per student.

Gardening enthusiasts and beginners alike are invited to join us for an engaging evening where we will delve into various propagation methods, including sowing seeds, dividing roots, and taking cuttings. Led by experienced instructors, attendees will explore the art and science behind multiplying plants and discover how simple and enjoyable propagation can be.

During the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to get their hands dirty as they practice propagation techniques under expert guidance. From selecting the right soil to understanding optimal planting conditions, attendees will leave equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to embark on their propagating journey confidently.

One of the highlights of the workshop is that participants will be able to take home all the plants they propagate during the session. This hands-on approach ensures that attendees can continue their propagation endeavors long after the workshop concludes.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener looking to expand your skills or a novice eager to learn the fundamentals of plant propagation, “Let’s Propagate!” promises to be an enriching experience for all.

Spaces for the workshop are limited, so early registration is encouraged. To reserve your spot or for more information, please contact the Adams County Training and Business Center at (937) 544-5151 or paul.worley@adamscountyoh.gov or call Maysville Community and Technical College at (606) 759-7141 Ext. 66118.