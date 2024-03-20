March is Women’s History Month

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“We mothers stand still so our daughters can look back and see how far they have come.” This is a famous quote from the blockbuster and Oscar-nominated movie Barbie. The line came from Rhea Perlman, who played the role of Ruth Handler, the creator of the Barbie Doll. The point is that mothers and the women who have gone before us strive to make the world a better place for young women to grow and thrive in their pursuits.

“Inspire Inclusion” is the 2024 theme for National Women’s History Month. Women throughout the U.S. advocate for equity, diversity and inclusion and are determined to continue their work to eliminate prejudice and discrimination.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter designated March 2-8 as National Women’s History Week and said, “Too often, the women were unsung, and their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, strength, and love of the women who built America were as vital as that of the names of the men that we know so well.” Now, the month of March is designated to celebrate women.

We honor women from the past and present who have been driving forces in our country and community, paving the way for gender equality. “As members of families, civic and community groups, businesses and legislative bodies, women are in the forefront of reevaluating the status quo. They are looking anew at what harmful social policies and behaviors exist and, often subtly, determine our future. In response, women in communities across the nation are helping to develop innovative programs and projects within corporations, the military, federal agencies, and educational organizations to address these injustices.” (nationalwomenshistoryalliance.org)

Throughout the years, The People’s Defender has recognized and spotlighted many women in our community. Business, politics, law enforcement, homemakers, entrepreneurs, artists, military, social services, government, ministry, food, and hospitality – Adams and our surrounding counties have amazing and courageous women representing all walks of life.

May we honor those women who have paved the way for us and encourage those who follow us.