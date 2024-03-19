Venture Hawks send Sheriff Rogers out as a winner

Showing why he will long be remembered as one of Adams County’s finest hoops stars, “Dunkin” Darrell Grooms drains a three-point goal as part of his 20-point effort in the Venture Hawks’ latest win over the Sheriff’s Department. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

“Crossover” Caleb Holstetter goes up for a layup attempt as he and the Venture Hawks pulled off a 61-51 win over the Sheriff’s Department Eagles. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

“If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.” We’ve heard that phrase many time but it came to complete fruition on Sunday, March 17 at West Union High School WUHS was the site of the annual Venture Hawks vs. the Sheriff’s Department Eagles and the story of the day was the actions of current Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

After years of futility as the head coach of the Eagles, never getting a single victory over the more talented Hawks, Rogers announced in the week before the game that he was pulling the old “switcheroo”, entering the transfer portal and making the switch to the sideline of the Hawks in an attempt o get at one least win before he leaves office later this year. Even with a long string of defeats, perhaps Sheriff Rogers’ coaching abilities were underestimated as it took five coaches to replace him on the Eagles’ bench, ironically all five of them being candidates to replace him as the county’s top law enforcement officer.

