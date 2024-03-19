The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com,

State Route 781 Slide Repair Work gegan on March 18 for a landslide repair project on S.R. 781 between Mineral Springs Road and Lucas Road. Work will occur daily from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. S.R. 781 will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via S.R. 41 to S.R. 125 to S.R. 348. Estimated completion: March 22 by 3:30 p.m.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.