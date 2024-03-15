This week we will continue to talk about the Taylor, Paul and Patton families. Phebe Caroline (Taylor) Patton (1794-1863) was the daughter of James and Ann (Paul) Taylor. Phebe moved with her husband, Big John Patton, from Rockbridge County, Virginia to Adams County in 1814. Big John Patton and his siblings had all left Virginia by 1814. Old John Patton’s dying request was to have his family leave the slave state as he found the buying and selling of human beings to be an abomination to God. Old John and his wife, Martha (Sharp) Patton had nine children, four boys and four girls, with one dying in infancy. Today, many of the families that are living in Adams County are related to Old John and Martha Patton. To name a few are the Campbell family of Unity, the Shoemakers, the Baldridges, the Glasgows, the Elder Patton family, the Wassons, the McIntires, Thatchers, Rothwells, Hulls, Kirkpatricks, Morrisons, Wickerhams and Harshas. They also have a large number of descendants living in Brown County.

