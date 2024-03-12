By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

Patsy and I just returned from a most excellent two-week vacation in Cozumel. The weather was beautiful, sunny, and warm. We walked everywhere and each day spent hours enjoying the beach and simply doing not much of anything except eating and reading.

Kudos to Sherry Larson for her Letter to the Editor last week. “Why You gotta be so mean!” certainly hits the proverbial nail on the head. It is sad that our political system has become so nasty, blaming everyone else for not doing their job and taking no accountability for their own actions.

Our election in Adams County is next Tuesday, March 19. A reminder that our voting site has changed to North Adams High School.

I also enjoyed and identified with Denae Jones article about getting into mischief and doing our chores when we were children. We knew never to say we were bored, or we would have another task added. We lived in a neighborhood where people watched out for each other (although sometimes tattling to mom and dad on some of our antics). We spent hours in the woods, fishing, making tents to camp during the summer (I am sure mom enjoyed having to launder the blankets), and enjoyed just being kids.

W3CU food and clothing pantry hours are 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on the thid Thursday each month. The next date is March 21. If you are unable to come on Thursdays, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment. If you can donate your time, stop by around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to assist the food pantry in preparations. We truly appreciate the many volunteers and donors who make this pantry possible, especially on those cold days like it was last week.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting is Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend. If you have an agenda item, you must call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880) before 3 p.m. the preceding Friday. The monthly work session occurs on the fourth Tuesday of the month, 6 – 7 p.m. All council meetings are public and held in the Town Hall. At our February meeting we accepted the resignation of Elliotte Flowers and appointed Rebecca Chandler to the BPA. We also discussed some of the problem properties and are working on getting these places tidied.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy Roberts): Winchester News from 1900: The machinery for the Winchester bent wood factory is arriving and being placed; The Baker brothers lost their mill near Winchester the other night by fire, loss $1,000; Winchester has a new livery firm-McClane & Smith-with an outfit of rubber tired buggies and carriages; The special election at Winchester resulted in the election of L.J. Fenton, O.S. Jones, C. A. Bayless and H. H. Mechlin to the council and Charley Botleman , Marshall; Sub-district, No. 6, Winchester township, is advertising for proposals for the erection of a new school building; The reunion of Company D, of the 24th O.V.I held at Manchester last week was a success. The following officers were elected: President, T. E. Debruin, Winchester.

Information is due by Sunday evening and can be sent by calling (937) 205-2309 (leave a message) or by email at japorter45697@gmail.com.