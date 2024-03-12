By Julia McCane-Knox

Discover an exciting and enriching experience for your preschoolers by joining our Storytime programs. From exploring Spring themes to learning the alphabet, your little ones will have a blast while developing crucial skills in phonics, math, reading, and art. As a bonus, every child will receive an Enrichment Kit filled with interactive activities so they can continue learning at home. Don’t miss this opportunity to give your kids a fun and educational experience.

Farmer Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 19, at the North Adams Library. We will sing “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” create a juice carton grain silo, discuss farm careers with North Adams High School FFA Officers, and listen to Farming by Gail Gibbons. Rain Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 20, at the Peebles Library. We will learn letter sounds and American Sign Language with Lively Letters, create a rain cloud craft, and listen to Rain! by Linda Ashman.

Tigers Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 20, at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a foam cup tiger, and listen to Mr. Tiger Goes Wild by Peter Brown. In addition, Birds, Bees, and Pretty Trees Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 21, at the West Union Library. We will sing “Popcorn Popping on the Apricot Tree,” create a redbud tree using tissue paper, and listen to Like a Windy Day by Frank Asch.

Are you searching for after-school activities for your school-aged children? Check out the library. Children aged 6 – 11 are invited to our After School STEAM Adventures program at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, March 20, at the North Adams Library. We will design and build kites out of various materials and try to fly them. If your children like to craft, they can create hyacinth thumbprint art at 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 20, at the Peebles Library. Or, if they are into games, they can play Springtime Bingo at 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, March 21, at the Manchester Library.

If you are looking for a family-friendly craft program, come to our Crochet Basics event at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, March 21, at North Adams Library. Enjoy time with other crafty patrons and get instructions for a simple project. If your family prefers STEAM activities, come to our next Imagination Lab Program! Engineer a coin-shooting contraption to hit the jackpot at the rainbow’s end from 1 – 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at the West Union Library. This challenge is a great opportunity for the whole family to work as a team, solve problems, and critically think together. See you in the library.

Feeling hungry? Ask us for a snack at the desk. Snacks are also provided at all our programs. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.