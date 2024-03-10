Home News Summer Olympics coming! News Summer Olympics coming! March 10, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Defender is looking forward to the Summer Olympics and want your stories. If you know anyone with local ties to the Summer Olympics (athlete, coach, family) or are planningon attending the games, please emial us at info@www.peoplesdefender.com. View Comments West Union overcast clouds enter location 66.8 ° F 68.5 ° 66.8 ° 91 % 1.2mph 96 % Wed 70 ° Thu 66 ° Fri 69 ° Sat 66 ° Sun 62 ° Popular Articles Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023 ODH Director encourages precautions In extreme heat August 23, 2023