The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.
A super load is expected to impact U.S. 52 beginning Thursday, March 14. Movement is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 a.m. Drivers in the area should expect delays.
Notifications will be made in advance of each load leaving the dock.
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.