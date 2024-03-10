Connie Sue Kerr Whaley, age 67, of West Union, Ohio, died February 25, 2024. She was born May 18, 1956 in Stout, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Leona Kerr; Aunt Roberta Flood; Paternal grandparents James and Cora Kerr; maternal grandparents Eddy and Edna Leonard; one grandchild; several cousins and one brother-in-law, David Francis.

She is survived by daughters Tonjia and Chuck Spires of West Union and Jeri Sue and Jon Perkins of Hillsboro; granddaughters, Mia (Brandon) Trimble, Katarina Trimble, Constance Trimble, (Nathan), Jordan Spires (Richard) amd Josie Spires (Michael); grandsons Thomas and Alex Trimble; special adopted granddaughter Americus Waldron; great grandchildren Aimslee, Alivia, Gracelyn, Malachi, Lukas, Asher, Corbin and Rosalie; sisters Wanda Francis of West Union and Sandy and Mark Hopewell of Cincinnati; brother Paul and Yvonne Kerr of Germantown, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.

Connie was a homemaker until her children were grown, then she worked over 20 years at Maca Plastics in West Union, Ohio.

The funeral service was held Saturday March 2nd, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union with Reverend Chester Whaley officiating.

Interment was at the Puntenney Cemetery.