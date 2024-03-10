Arthur Leo Carter (Known to most as Leo), 89, of Naples, Florida, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024

He was Predeceased by father, Odra E. Carter and mother, S. Wyvetta Clinger Gill.

Leo is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan (Giles) Carter; children, Reckita (Bill) Case, Theresa (Dan) McQuoid, Simone (Jim) Deni, Kathleen (Michael McDonald) Todd, Paul Wood and Sarah (Dana) Blodgett; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as other beloved family and friends.

Leo was born and raised in Adams County, Ohio. He earned a BS in Chemical Engineering from Ohio State University in 1957 and a MS degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Rochester in 1962. He taught Thermodynamics at the Rochester Institute of Technology and worked his entire career at Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, New York, in Engineering, Research and Development, and management. Leo retired to Naples, Florida in 1991. He was a Fellow of the American Institute of Professional Engineers, a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, a member of the American Society of Engineering Education and a member of the First Unitarian Church.

Since his retirement, Leo’s focus was to enjoy life in South Florida with the love of his life, Susan, and spending time with friends and family. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered as our wonderful, loving, supportive husband, dad, grandpa and friend.

Entombment will be at the Oakwood Mausoleum at White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Leo requested that you may donate to your favorite charity.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.