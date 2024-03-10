Dr. Mackaye T. Greenlee, my sweet husband of 66 years, passed away peacefully with his sons and their wives surrounding him at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Kaye and Jenny Greenlee of Manchester, Ohio, and his son, Charles (“Chip”) McKinley Greenlee of Upper Arlington, Ohio.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Sally; sons William Greenlee (Lou Ann Licklider) of Columbus and Stewart Greenlee (Nancy Mansour) of Cincinnati and daughter in law, Sara (Brownlee) Greenlee of Upper Arlington, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Joe, Jack, Trevor, Justin (“Mac”), Chase, Eddie and Mary Katherine Greenlee; his brother, Dr. Gary Greenlee of Tampa, Florida; niece Lee Greenlee and nephew Mac Greenlee of Oceanside, California.

“Mac” graduated from Manchester High School, attended Kenyon College, the Ohio State University, and graduated from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry and Baylor University in Periodontology. He practiced Periodontology in Cincinnati for nearly 30 years and retired to Upper Arlington, Ohio to be near family.

In his leisure hours, he enjoyed golf (he was a lifelong student of the game), reading and music. Family came first, though, so golf was replaced by the farm in Brown County, Ohio where he taught the boys the basics of life through the experiences that came with farmwork, horses and cows.

A service will be held 0n March 15, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Bible Church, 5330 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio 43235, followed by a visitation.

Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest.