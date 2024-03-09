We have been sharing stories concerning the Underground Railroad. This week I want to share with you a history of the Paul and Taylor families who lived in Rockbridge County, Virginia and owned slaves. They were related to Big John and Ann (Taylor) Patton, one of our Adams County ardent abolitionist families who lived on Potts Road just off State Route 137 between Cherry Fork and Seaman.

We will begin with James Taylor. James was born in 1740, to John and Nancy (Barrens) Taylor in County Armagh, Ireland. Around 1766, James, along with his four brothers emigrated to America. James married in Jun 1768, to Ann Paul, the oldest daughter of Captain Audley and Jane (Matthew) Paul. Ann was born on August 10, 1755, in Botetourt County, Virginia. Ann Paul’s sister, Letty Paul married George Taylor, a brother to James causing sisters to also become sisters-in-law. When the Revolutionary War broke out James a fervent patriot, served in the Virginia Militia of the Continental Forces. One of his brothers, John Taylor was killed in the fight in 1778. Another brother, Caufield was taken prisoner for two years. Caufield was liberated after the surrender of Cornwallis. In 1772, James and Ann bought land in Rockbridge County, Virginia and settled on Buffalo Creek. They invested their money in land and slaves. Now the Paul family was adamantly opposed to slavery and this belief began to cause a rift in the family’s relationship.

Ann was fifteen years younger than James. They had eleven children. The Taylor family was known for their fearlessness and tended to be caught up in frequent brawls with neighbors and family.

Stuart Taylor, next to the youngest son of James and Ann (Paul) Taylor, was born in 1796. He was a rabble-rouser for sure. Stuart was a tall man with a large frame. He lived on the brow of Hogback Mountain, a few miles from Rockbridge Baths, in Rockbridge County, Virginia. He was a tanner and currier by trade and a mechanical genius for his time. He was a fearless man having once been attacked by wildcats and another time he had to leap upon a fallen tree to better defend himself against some half-wild hogs. In both instances, he was in grave danger for his life. In another instance, he did not hesitate to go into a bear’s den in the winter season. He knew if the animal was molested while in its lair, it would rush out after awakening. He instructed his colored man, Joe, whom he left at the entrance to the den to shoot the bear as it ran out. However, the bear slipped down a hillside in Goshen Pass with Taylor and his dogs clinging to the animal’s shaggy back. Man, bear and dogs slid some distance onto the ice which then covered North River. Stuart then dispatched the brute with his hunting knife.

Stuart was a Presbyterian and a member of Lamberts Meeting House. Passing the Meeting House one Thursday, he was astonished to see so many horses hitched around the house. Through curiosity, he hitched his horse and went in with great difficulty. He procured a seat just inside the door in time to hear Joseph Spriggs, (preacher in charge), take for his text, “You Must Be Born Again.” This so impressed him that he began attending Methodist meetings and a few years later attended a camp meeting held by John V. Rigden at Cold Sulphur Springs, where he was happily converted in 1841. He later attended Shaw’s Camp Meeting where his wife and son,

William, were converted, joining the Methodist Church at Lamberts Meeting House. Stuart was so filled with Methodism and the Holy Spirit that he went home and erected a family altar. After doing this, he mounted his horse and rode through the neighborhood telling the people of his conversion. He became a wonderful Christian leader as well as a local preacher. He freed his slaves in that branch of the family and in doing so gave each freeman fifty dollars. Stuart was married to Martha Hickman and had eleven children. He died in 1874, at the age of 79.

Next week we will continue our story concerning the Paul and Taylor families of Rockbridge County, Virginia and Adams County, Ohio.