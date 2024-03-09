By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

More information from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services along with the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States — that’s why the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) celebrates American Heart Month to encourage healthy habits to prevent heart disease. Part 4. (Last of the series).

Healthy Habits – watch your weight.

A healthy diet and physical activity can help you control your weight — and your blood pressure. If you’re overweight or you have obesity, losing weight can lower your risk for high blood pressure.

Get active. Getting regular physical activity can lower your risk of high blood pressure. Aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity a week, like:

· Walking fast

· Dancing

· Riding bikes

· Swimming

· Aerobics

Drink alcohol only in moderation. – If you choose to drink alcohol, drink only in moderation. That means 1 drink or less in a day for women and 2 drinks or less in a day for men.

Manage your stress. – Managing stress can help prevent and control high blood pressure. Deep breathing and meditation are good ways to relax and manage stress.

Quit smoking. – Smoking damages your heart and blood vessels. Quit smoking to help lower your risk of high blood pressure, stroke, and heart disease.

DASH Eating Plan – DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) is a flexible and balanced eating plan that helps create a heart-healthy eating style for life.

Description of the DASH Eating Plan

The DASH eating plan requires no special foods and instead provides daily and weekly nutritional goals. This plan recommends:

· Eating vegetables, fruits, and whole grains

· Including fat-free or low-fat dairy products, fish, poultry, beans, nuts, and vegetable oils

· Limiting foods that are high in saturated fat, such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy products, and tropical oils such as coconut, palm kernel, and palm oils

· Limiting sugar-sweetened beverages and sweets

To learn more about this topic, recommendations and the DASH Eating Plan please go to:

https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/education/dash-eating-plan

Just A Thought: “I wish I could make him understand that a loving good heart is riches enough, and that without it intellect is poverty.” ~Mark Twain