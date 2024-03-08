By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

From Manchester, Ohio to Nashville, Tennessee, From wearing blue and gold to wearing purple and white. That is the journey to be taken by Manchester senior Alex Jones. In a signing ceremony held in early February at the high School, Jones announced her intention to attend Trevecca Nazarene University this fall as a part of the school’s cheerleading squad., as part of what she describes as “open all-girl game day”., meaning she will e on the sidelines for both women’s and mens’ basketball contests.

Oddly enough, Jones found her college of choice in a simple Internet search.

“I was just doing a college search for schools that had what I wanted,” said Jones. “When I found Trevecca, I contacted the coaches and everything came together. Funny enough, I found the school on social media

Jones plans to study Criminal Justice while at Trevecca, something she says she always wanted to do. Her goal is to become a crime scene investigator.

Trevecaa Nazarene is located in Nashville, Tennessee and the “Trojans” are an NCAA Division II school, part of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.