The Adams County Youth Rally for February was held on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Adams County Christian School.

The winners of the Junior Bible Quiz were: First Place- The Word Church; Second Place- West Union Christian Church;

Third Place- East Liberty.

The winners of the Senior Bible Quiz were: First Place- East Liberty; Second Place- Cedar Grove; Third Place- West Union Christian Union.

The winners of the Primary Sword Drill were: First Place- West Union Christian Union; Second Place- The Word Church; Third Place- East Liberty.

The winners of the Junior Sword Drill were: First Place- West Union Christian Union; Second Place- The Word Church.

The winners of the Senior Sword Drill were: First Place: East Liberty; Second Place- Full Life; Third Place- West Union Christian Union.

Total attendance for the Rally was 77 and the attendance banner was won by The Word Church. The banner for highest percent attendance was won by Full Life and West Union Christian Union Church.

The Adams County Youth Rally for March will be held Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. at the Adams County Christian School.