By Julia McCane-Knox

Join our Storytime programs and give your kids a fun and educational experience. From learning the alphabet to exploring themes like St. Patrick’s Day and Turtles, your little ones will have a blast while developing essential skills in phonics, math, reading, and art. Plus, every child gets an Enrichment Kit with interactive activities to continue the learning at home.

During the week of March 10 – 16, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with us – you will have three chances to attend a St. Patrick’s Day Storytime. At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at the North Adams Library, we will sing “Leprechaun Stew,” create a St. Patrick’s Day Canvas Art Project, play a Pot of Gold Seek and Find Game, and listen to The Night Before St. Patrick’s Day by Natasha Wing. At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at the Peebles Library, we will learn letter sounds as we move to “Phonercise,” create a Rainbow Paper Binoculars Craft, and listen to Pete the Cat: The Great Leprechaun Chase by James Dean. In addition, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at the Manchester Library, we will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a Leprechaun Hat, and listen to How to Trap a Leprechaun by Sue Fliess.

To continue our ABC-themed Storytime, we will learn about the letter Tt, the Tt sound, and explore turtles and their habitats at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the West Union Library. We will sing classic kids’ songs, delve into American Sign Language, create a Paper Plate Turtle, and listen to Turtle Splash by Cathryn Falwell.

If you are looking for a program for children aged 6 – 11, you’ve come to the right place. Children are invited to our After School STEAM Adventures program at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14 at the North Adams Library. We will sew a felt-stuffed shamrock that you can take home.

Hey there, teens! Are you tired of feeling like you’re not “artistic” enough to create something beautiful? Well, we have the perfect solution for you. Join us for one of our Bad Art Programs. At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at the Manchester Library or Thursday, March 14 at the Peebles Library, we will provide various art supplies to participants and encourage art making without pressure to make something “good.” It’s a safe and supportive space to explore creativity without judgment. So come down, and let’s make some “bad” art together.

Adults, are you looking for a fun and affordable way to get creative? Join us for our Pinterest Party at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at the West Union Library. We will create vision boards to help you organize your thoughts in your home or office space. This event is perfect if you want to have a good time without breaking the bank.

Feeling hungry? Ask us for a snack at the desk. Snacks are also provided at all our programs. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.