Bill Franklin, 91 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Bill was born on March 24, 1932, in Millstone, Kentucky, the son of the late Ben and Sarah (Craft) Franklin. After serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, Bill was self-employed. He was a member of the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans, the Masonic Lodge, and the Scottish Rite Masons, Valley of Cincinnati.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a granddaughter; by his seven brothers, Enoch, Jack, Archie, Watson, Johnny, Benny and Jess Franklin; and his two sisters, Maggie Holbrook and Sabrina Franklin.

Bill is survived by his wife, Karen (Schindler) Franklin, whom he married on May 3, 1991. He is also survived by his sons, Randy (Kim) Franklin of Peebles, Kerry (Kim) Matheny of Pine Knot, Kentucky, Kenny (Kerri) Matheny of Springboro and Kevin Matheny of Florence, Kentucky. Bill will be greatly missed by his seven grandchildren and his four great grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, March 8, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation on Friday, March 8, 2024, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ. Jason Bohl will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Graveside military services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Bill’s name to the Adams County Humane Society, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.