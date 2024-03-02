(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1984)

After a sojourn of almost half a century, a part of Adams County’s past is returning home. The Adams County Historical Society has just acquired a set of surveying instruments once owned and used by Nathaniel Massie, the man more responsible for settling south-central Ohio. The articles given to the Society include a surveyor’s compass, two sets of measuring chains and a small telescope.

Massie, a renowned Indian fighter, scout and land locator, platted and founded the Southern Ohio communities of Manchester and Chillicothe. Born in Virginia in 1763, Massie moved to Kentucky in 1783, following two years’ service in the American Revolution. Immediately after the enactment of the Ordinance of 1787 which opened the Northwest Territory for settlement, Massie began conducting surveying forays into Southern Ohio, exploring and mapping what was then a howling wilderness. He left served as major General in the Ohio militia and held a number of important state offices. Massie died in 1813 and is buried at Chillicothe.

The items presented to the Society, including Massie’s hand-tooled leather saddle bags are a gift from Mrs. Jean Coleman of Lisle of Clarinda, Iowa. Mrs. Lisle is the great great great granddaughter of Ohio governor and Adams Countian, Thomas Kirker who had acquired the objects from Massie. The two men had developed a deep friendship while living at the old stockade which had been built in 1791 at present-day Manchester.

Both were Democrats and had helped forge the new state of Ohio out for the old Northwest Territory. Following Governor Kirker’s death in 1837, the saddlebags and surveying instruments were inherited by his son, William. He served as lieutenant in the War of 1812 and was later appointed a colonel in the Ohio militia. Upon his death in 1857, the Massie artifacts were passed down to his daughter Elizabeth, who had married Dr. David Coleman of West Union. Dr. Coleman achieved local fame during the 1851 cholera epidemic in West Union as he courageously ministered to the sick with no regard to his own health and safety.

Following Dr. Coleman’s death in 1887, the Massie relics were acquired by this oldest son, William Kirker Coleman, A physician like his father, Dr. W.K. Coleman practiced medicine in West Union from 1881 until his premature death in 1909. He was a co-founder of the Adams County Agricultural Society in 1888.

Dr. Coleman’s widow, Minnie McFerren Coleman, then maintained ownership of the Massie items until her death in 1937. At that time, they were inherited by her son, John McFerren Coleman. Better known as “Mac” Coleman, he was the third generation in his family to practice medicine. He had located in Loveland Ohio and maintained his home there until his death in 1963.

Just months prior to his passing, Dr. Coleman placed the Massie articles on loan to the Warren County Museum in Lebanon where they have remained for the past twenty-one years. However, it was Dr. Coleman’s wish that should Adams County ever have the facilities to properly display and protect the artifacts, they should be brought back to the county where they historically belong.

This past week, the doctor’s wish was realized when Mrs. Lisle had the valuable relics transferred from Warren to Adams County.

These rare items, once sought after by the Ohio Historical Society, will become a featured exhibit at the Adams County Historical Center when that facility is opened in the near future.