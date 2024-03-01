Last week we left off with “Old Jim Caskey and his son, Alec who were headed to Red Oak to pick up some run-away slaves when they were stopped by bounty hunters. With bounty hunters behind and in front of their wagon they were trapped. Old Jim Caskey politely asked the bounty hunters to please move as it was getting late and they were expected for supper at his son’s home in Ripley. The bounty hunters on horses slowly pulled on the reins of their horses and stepped to the side so Old Jim and Alec could pass with their wagon.

The Caskeys continued their journey pulling up in front of Rev. James Caskey’s home next to the Presbyterian church in Ripley. They hadn’t been going to James’s home for supper but they needed to give the bounty hunters a reasonable explanation as to why they were there. Once there, they made their way to the front door and were greeted by James and his family. They relayed the story concerning the bounty hunters over supper. A new plan was developed so the cargo could be obtained without suspicion.

It was decided that Isabelle Caskey, James’s wife would ride along with them to the safe house at Red Oak. Once there she would exchange clothes with the female runaway slave and Isabelle and her would change places. As for the other two slaves, one of the men from the safe house would guide them through the woods behind the house for a couple of miles where Old Jim and Alec would pick them up and hide them in flour barrels.

After supper, they loaded the flour barrels on the wagon along with other supplies and the Caskey’s headed back home to North Liberty (Cherry Fork). Isabella was riding up front with Old Jim. Alec took his place with the supplies in the back of the wagon. It was a dark night as they traveled out of the town and entered the winding road up the hill that would take them to Red Oak. Suddenly, they heard a shout to stop and a large man on horseback pulled up next to the wagon by Old Jim. “Where you going friend?” he asked. “We are headed to old Clancy Abbott’s place to drop off a few things before heading home,” said Old Jim. The man on horseback said, “Well we will be needing to check out your wagon there.” Old Jim, “Well, it isn’t any of your business but go ahead.” Another man on horseback descended from his horse while the first bounty hunter kept his eyes on Old Jim and Isabelle. The bounty hunter lifted up his lantern and began to check out the contents of the wagon. He removed the tops of the flour barrels and dipped his hand down through the flour. He continued his search until he was satisfied that nothing was amiss. He jumped down off the wagon and climbed back up onto his saddle. The first bounty hunter nodded to Old Jim and said, “We are watching you.” They rode off and out of sight. Old Jim pulled on the reins of his team they were on their way which would take them to Red Oak and the safe house.

Old Jim pulled his team of horses to a stop in front of the safe house and Isabelle stepped down from the wagon. She made her way to the door and disappeared inside. Once inside, Isabelle quickly relayed the new plan to those in attendance. Clancy’s son and the two runaway slaves headed out a secret door from the cellar and disappeared into the night. Isabelle quickly removed her traveling clothes and donned some clothes she

had placed in her bag. The female runaway slave dressed herself in Isabelle’s clothes. Isabella had been wearing a long-sleeved dress and cape along with a large bonnet that covered most of her face. Once dressed in Isabelle’s clothes, the female slave left the safety of the house and took her place beside old Jim on the wagon seat. Once she was safely up on the seat, Old Jim began to drive away.

About two miles down the road, Old Jim made a sharp turn to the right. They were now on an old dirt road that took them through a thick dark woods. They could barely see their hands in front of their face. Suddenly, there was a sound like a hoot owl. Old Jim pulled on the reins and stopped. Alec helped the two runaways into the wagon and hid them in the barrels of flour. The barrels had fake bottoms and only the top of the barrels held flour. It was a little cramped, but they should be safe.

Arriving back at North Liberty (Cherry Fork) well after midnight, a decision was made to drop their cargo off at the home of Uncle Thanny Patton’s near Harshaville. Fearing that keeping them at the Caskey homestead might be too risky.