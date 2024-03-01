By Julia McCane-Knox

Are you looking for an enriching activity for your little ones? Look no further! Our Storytime programs offer an exciting and engaging experience for your children. Watch them thrive as we explore the alphabet and various themes including Vegetables, Quiet Time, Springtime, and Sailboats! You and your children will be transported to a world of learning and adventure as they develop essential skills in phonics, math, reading, and art. Furthermore, we provide every child with Enrichment Kits filled with interactive activities for the entire week, so you can continue the learning at home!

Vegetable Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 5, at the North Adams Library. We will sing “The Vegetable Song,” move to “Phonercise,” create a My Veggie Plate Craft, practice writing the letter Vv, and listen to Growing Vegetable Soup by Lois Ehlert. Quiet Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 6, at the Peebles Library. We will learn American Sign Language and sing “10 Little Wiggling Fingers,” create a Paper Plate Mouse, and listen to The Quiet Book by Deborah Underwood.

Spring Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 6, at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a Cherry Blossom Handprint Tree, and listen to Mouse Loves Spring by Lauren Thompson. In addition, sail away with us during our Sailboat Storytime at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 7, at the West Union Library. We will sing classic kids’ songs, create a Sailboat Regatta, and listen to I Want a Sailboat by Lis Scanlon.

If you are looking for fun activities for the whole family, then look no further than the library. Spring into the library for Family Night at 5 p.m., on Tuesday, March 5, at the West Union Library. We will create cute little graham cracker houses for some squishy marshmallow Peeps! Or aim for the gold at our next Imagination Lab Program. Engineer a coin-shooting contraption to hit the jackpot at the rainbow’s end from 1 – 4:30 p.m., on Friday, March 8, at the Manchester Library. Let your inner inventor shine and join the fun of crafting whimsical luck.

Join us for two fascinating adult programs! Are you a fan of Irish cuisine and love to cook and explore new recipes? Join us at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 9, at the North Adams Library. We will learn about the history of Ireland while discovering some delicious recipes to add to our repertoire. This event is perfect for anyone who wants to expand their culinary knowledge and discover the rich and fascinating culture of Ireland. Or you can unleash your inner artist at the upcoming Crafty Creations event happening at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 9, at the Peebles Library. We will create a spring wreath out of pool noodles, plastic tablecloths, and silk flowers. See you soon!

Feeling hungry? Ask us for a snack at the desk. Snacks are also provided at all our programs. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.