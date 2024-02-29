Peebles elementary students participate in Science Fair

River Bohl presents his findings of “Watch the Water Rise.” (Photo by Sherry Larson)

Who said science isn’t fun? Cooper Seaman is super psyched after receiving his Second Place in Engineering ribbon. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“The best scientists are open to the possibility that they may be wrong, and they are willing to change their minds in the face of new evidence.” – Richard Feynman

The Peebles Elementary Science Fair participants were open to being wrong and excited to see the results of their experiments. Several students explained the hypothesis of their various experimentations and how they determined those initial guesses to be correct or incorrect. Whether initially accurate or not, the result led to successful discoveries that the students shared with teachers, judges, and The People’s Defender.

Experimenting in the sciences of botany, biochemistry, behavioral and social sciences, medicine and health, consumer sciences, physics, chemistry, and engineering, students displayed their work and findings and gave presentations at individual stations. Judges from the community scored their work, with each judged twice.

Science Fair Coordinator and teacher Jennifer Beech said that the Science Fair is an event they discuss and prepare for from the beginning of the school year. Sixth grade Science teacher Justin Smith explained that the teachers had worked with the students on public speaking and presentation skills. Most students were excited and willing to share what they had learned. This reporter discovered information about aerodynamics, slime formation, forensic science, fingerprinting, practical antacids, best-insulated cups, the soda pop that affects one’s stomach the most, air pressure issues, what grows best where, strawberry and banana DNA, and so much more.

Congratulations to all the probing participants. Among these curious minds are the leaders of the future.

Finalists of the Science Fair:

• Botany: First Place – Dayzee Wheeler, Second Place – Gemma Wilson

• Biochemistry: First Place – Nakiah McCann, Second Place – Bella Skaggs, Third Place – Sebastian Wilson

• Behavioral and Social Sciences: First Place – Holly Free, Second Place – Madi Stevenson, Third Place – Emma Gooding

• Medicine and Health: First Place – Elizabeth Boldman, Second Place Lincoln Mountjoy and KJ McClary, Third Place – Keller Wilson and Kaesyn Hopkins

• Consumer Science: First Place – Aby Shay and Cale Campbell, Second Place – Kendi Minton, Third Place- Chloe Myers

• Physics: First Place – Ross Davis, Second Place – River Bohl, Third Place – Annabelle Wallace

• Chemistry: First Place – Bayleigh Sims, Second Place – Madeline Engle, Third Place – Kaylee Gibson

• Engineering: First Place – Brantly Myers and Chase Fossyl, Second Place – Cooper Seaman, Third Place – Zane Scott and Easton Wallingford

• Overall Finalists: First place – Ross Davis, Second Place – River Bohl, Third Place – Brantly Myers and Chase Fossyl, Fourth Place – Elizabeth Boldman, Fifth Place – Cooper Seaman and Sixth Place – Annabelle Wallace.