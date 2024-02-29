Submitted by Hannah Hesler

On February 18 four members of the North Adams FFA chapter traveled to Ohio State University to compete in the Agricultural Communication Career Development event. Overall, they placed sixth in the state.

The purpose of the Agricultural Communications Career Development event is to provide individuals with the practical communication skills necessary to pursue career opportunities in agricultural communications. Public communication about agricultural products, practices, and policies are essential to the future of agriculture.

Students who are equipped with strong communication skills, have developed teamwork skills, and can use a variety of media to help the public understand issues related to the industry of agriculture have a bright future in the job market.