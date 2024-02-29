Submitted by Jenna Campbell

The Manchester High School FFA started off the recent FFA Week by hosting Manchester, Ohio Valley and North Adams FFA Chapters at “Kick Off to FFA Week” at Wrightsville Church. After the service, all chapters were able to attend the recreation at Manchester High School while enjoying pizza.

On Tuesday of FFA Week, students were able to support Green Hand Day by wearing green and students were also able to participate in bring a bucket to school day and ditch their back packs. Buckets were decorated in an AG theme to support Agriculture. Then the chapter wrapped the day up with the 8th grade AG literacy and Recruitment Expo where our FFA members talked to 8th graders about there opportunities in our chapter.

Next on, Manchester FFA members were living to serve as the FFA motto states. Members served lunch to just over 100 Manchester staff and business people. On Thursday, FFA members took the teaching role and conducted our Annual AG Literacy and Petting Zoo for Pre K through third grade. FFA members brought in Agricultural and specialty animals for elementary students to view and learn about. The FFA students worked with nearly 180 students from Manchester Elementary.

Friday was the Manchester FFA’s second Annual Community Tractor Parade. Members and those in the community were able to participate while driving a tractor or mower through town. On Saturday, Manchester FFA members wrapped it up by going to Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana for a day of fun.