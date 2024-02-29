By Teresa Carr

More information from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services along with the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States — that’s why the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) celebrates American Heart Month to encourage healthy habits to prevent heart disease. Part 3.

Take Action – Get It Checked. Start by getting your blood pressure checked as soon as possible. You can’t “feel” high blood pressure, so the only way to know if your blood pressure is elevated or high is to get it checked. Once you know your blood pressure numbers, you can take steps to prevent or lower high blood pressure.

Check your blood pressure regularly. Make sure a doctor or nurse checks your blood pressure at your next visit. Write down your blood pressure numbers so you’ll remember them. You can also find blood pressure machines at many shopping malls, pharmacies, and grocery stores. Most of these machines are free to use.

If you want to check your blood pressure at home, you can buy a home blood pressure monitor at a drug store.

What about cost? Under the Affordable Care Act, insurance plans must cover blood pressure testing. Depending on your insurance plan, you may be able to get your blood pressure checked by a doctor or nurse at no cost to you. Check with your insurance company to find out more.

Medicare also covers blood pressure testing at no cost as part of your yearly wellness visit.

If you don’t have insurance, you may still be able to get free or low-cost blood pressure tests. Find a health center near you and ask about getting your blood pressure checked.

Eat Healthy – Eat less sodium. Eating less sodium (salt) can lower your blood pressure. When you go food shopping, check the Nutrition Facts label for the Daily Value (DV) of sodium. Choose foods with a DV of 5% or less. Foods with a DV of 20% or more are high in sodium.

Choose a mix of healthy foods.

Eating a mix of healthy foods can help prevent high blood pressure — and help control your blood pressure if it’s already high. Choose a variety of:

· Whole fruits – like apples, berries, oranges, and mango

· Veggies – like broccoli, sweet potatoes, beets, okra, peppers, and jicama

· Whole grains – like brown rice, millet, oatmeal, bulgur, and whole-wheat bread

· Healthy proteins – like lean meats and chicken, seafood, beans / lentils, nuts and seeds, and tofu

· Low-fat or fat-free dairy – like milk, yogurt, cheese, lactose-free dairy, and fortified soy beverages (soy milk) or soy yogurt

· Vegetable oils – like olive and canola oil

Try to limit foods that:

· Are high in saturated fat — like fatty meats, full-fat dairy, and tropical oils like coconut and palm

· Have added sugars — like sugar-sweetened drinks, desserts, and many breakfast cereals

Eating more potassium can also help lower your blood pressure. Good sources of potassium include potatoes, spinach, bananas, beans, and yogurt.

