Local singer-songwriter, Dakota Nehus, releases first original song

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“I’ve got all I need within a mile,” sings Dakota Nehus in his newly released original song, Family Road, written about the country road he grew up on and his family still lives on today. Nehus Road, near West Union High School (his home away from home), was the home to many of Dakota’s family as he grew up in West Union.

The singer-songwriter wrote the lyrics while sitting in the lobby of his chiropractor. He said, “That’s the first time I’ve ever written a song with the lyrics first.” The Family Road title came to him as he reminisced about the road where he grew up.

Nehus is the Choir Director at West Union High School. He graduated from Morehead State University with a Vocal Music Education Degree. He is married to Marci “Schneider” Nehus, the daughter of Carl and Nancy Schneider. According to Nehus, Marci would come to his family road for pool parties and such when they were growing up. He always had a crush on her but said, “She was one of my cousin’s friends, so it never even crossed my mind to try.” Eventually, they would start talking during his senior year, but it was slow to result in anything more than friendship. Marci was in a relationship, but that didn’t stop Dakota from pursuing her, and he was encouraged by her Dad’s support. He ended up writing a song titled I’ll Wait For You which he performed for her at the high school. Dakota’s waiting paid off, and now Marci is his bride. Their song will be his next release on April 18 – their anniversary.

Starting his writing career at 15, Nehus took Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car melody and wrote his lyrics, making it a Christian song. Dakota wrote his first original song, Never Let You Go, with lyrics and music for his Grandpa. Nehus said the lyrics were inspired by thinking about losing his Grandpa, who was going through a rough spell at the time. Thankfully, Dakota’s Grandpa still lives in West Union.

Nehus began his career as Choir Director at West Union High School in August 2022. They’ve recently started The Sixth Groove Band (they rehearse during the 6th period). Nehus said the band has been doing very well and is getting paid for performances. He said the band’s success got him thinking about pursuing his own recording aspirations. He said, “Let’s just do it – let’s see what happens.”

On December 23, 2023, Dakota recorded Family Road in Nashville, Tennessee, at Rising Sun Studios. Jack Gavin of Rising Sun liked Dakota’s songs, pulled his father-in-law Carl Schneider aside, and told him he’d like to publish Dakota. “You could be out trying to perform for ten years before you even get an offer,” said Dakota. So, they were excited to sign with Rising Sun Publishing. Gavin, a former Charlie Daniels Band drummer, played drums on the track. The guitarist on the track was Dolly Parton’s guitarist. The entire band working with Dakota was the band who worked with Dolly Parton on her new rock album.

The next steps are building Dakota’s social media presence, performing, and promoting his music. A big aspiration is playing a showcase in Nashville with the band who recorded his song.

You can download Dakota’s new song on many music platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube. Download Family Road and spread the word. I’ll Wait For You releases on April 18, and stay tuned for the two successive titles to hit streaming providers. All four are slated to be released over eight months.

His sights may be set on a music career as he continues cultivating the young musical talent in West Union. But, chatting with Dakota Nehus leaves one feeling that his roots, music, and heart will never leave his family road.