WU’s Adams, Cowan win girls sectional titles

West Union junior Ethan Cantrell, third from left, will be making his third trip to the district wrestling competition after placing second in last weekend’s sectional action. (Photo provided)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

As the local basketball squads competed last weekend in postseason play, so did the local wrestling squads from West Union and Manchester High Schools. A total of six wrestlers will be moving on after qualifying in their sectional matches held at Blanchester and Western Brown High Schools.

The West Union High School girls squad produced a pair of Region 1 sectional champions in senior Scotlyn Adams (105) and junior Alexis Cowan (235). Adams had a first round bye then won her next two matches to advance to regional competition, while Cowan will also head to regionals after also having a fiorst round bye then winning her two matches.

Sophomore Emma Crawford (115) placed third overall in her division and will also be moving to the regional tournament. fifth place finish for sophomore Kyra Gray (155) makes her a regional alternate.

On the boys side, West Union’s Ethan Cantrell continued a successful junior season as he placed second overall in his bracket (120), Cantrell had a double bye on the sectional bracket then split his two matches to earn the second place berth on the podium and will be making his third consecutive trip to the boys district tournament.

Manchester High School has just started a wrestling program this year and they will have one young man moving ahead to the district tournament. Freshman Elijah Wallace made Greyhound history by placing fourth in his division (165). Wallace lost his first match of the day and then battled his way through the consolation bracket with three pins to punch his district ticket.

The girls regional tournament will be held on March 8 at Harrison High School, while the boys Division III district matches will take place on March 1-2 in Troy.